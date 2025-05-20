Turkish Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport
A Turkish Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday morning minutes after takeoff from the airport.
The Turkey-bound flight TK-713 carrying 290 passengers departed the airport at 7am and minutes after it made the emergency landing due to an unexpected bird strike on the second engine, said a statement sent from Team TK Dhaka.
Airport sources said noticing fire on the engine the pilot decided to make the emergency landing and exhausted all reserved fuel roaming in the sky to avert any unexpected incident.
Finally, the aircraft made the landing at 8:15am, with no casualty.
"We are pleased to confirm that all passengers, crew and the aircraft are safe. As the aircraft requires repairs, the process will take some time," reads the statement.
Earlier on 16 May, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight also made an emergency landing at the Dhaka airport after detachment of a wheel following takeoff from Cox's Bazar airport.