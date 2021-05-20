Bail hearing of journalist Rozina today

Earlier, on Tuesday, police shown arrested Rozina Islam in the case and sought five-day remand producing her before the court while Rozina’s lawyers plead for her bail.

Metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jashim turned down the remand plea and set 20 May as the date for holding hearing on her bail. The court sent the senior journalist to jail.

Rozina’s lawyer Ehsanul Haque Somaji on Wednesday told Prothom Alo that the law minister has ensured that Rozina will get justice.

He also said the lawsuit has been filed under two acts that are contradictory.

Rozina Islam, an investigative journalist, went to the health ministry on Monday to carry out her profession duties. She was kept there confined for over five hours and harassed. At one point she fell ill. At around 8:30 pm, police took her to the Shahbagh police station. At 11:45 pm they said that a case had been filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.

The incident of harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam has created uproar in the country and abroad.

United Nations has expressed concerns regarding the harassment and arrest of Rozina Islam. The global body has also said that they are looking at it.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said this in response to a question during a regular media briefing on Tuesday.