Bangabandhu Bridge highway sees 30km tailback

A visit to the highway Tuesday morning saw vehicles stretched out for 30km along the northward bound lane of the highway. The vehicles had to stand for long in one place then inch along.

Truck driver Mohor Ali of Tarutia in the sadar upazila said he had been in one place for over half an hour. It had taken him 40 minutes to cover just 2km. Alongside buses, minibuses and cars, the lower income and working class people were travelling home by trucks and pickup vans. And with rain falling since the morning, their sufferings had multiplied.

Travelling by truck from Gazipur to Bogura, passenger Sobhan Sheikh said he worked for a garment factory. He was travelling by truck because it was cheaper. But he was suffering in the rain and the traffic jam.

Passengers, particularly the female passengers, were suffering badly in the traffic stuck up at Rasulpur and Pabna of the sadar upazila as well as Pouli and Elenga of Kalihati upazila. They were seen going to people’s houses by the highway to use the toilet.