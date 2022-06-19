Bangabandhu satellite-1 to be used to restore telecommunication in flood-hit areas

To ensure telecommunication services in the flood-affected areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, 12 VSAT equipment were handed over to the Bangladesh Army on Saturday. VSAT hubs will be set up in Netrokona and North Bengal today.
Besides, preparations are underway to hand over 23 more sets of VSAT equipment to the Sylhet Divisional Commissioner office.
Bangabandhu Satellite-1 will also be able to activate the mobile phone network as per the requirement of mobile phone operators.
The Post and Telecommunications Division has also launched 12 toll-free helpline numbers for the flood-affected people.
The toll free numbers are- Grameenphone -01769177266, 01769177267, 01769177268, Robi- 01852788000, 01852798800, 01852804477, Banglalink- 01987781144, 01993781144, 01995781144, and Teletalk- 01513918096, 01513918097, 01513918098.