Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 101st birth anniversary today

The nation is celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2021 in a befitting manner on Wednesday, reports BSS.
On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.
He was the third among six offspring — two sons and four daughters — of his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun.
President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respects to the memories of Bangabandhu and greeting the children.
On behalf of the president and the prime minister, wreaths will be placed at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu at Tungipara in Gopalganj Wednesday morning.
The theme of this year’s birthday of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day is “Bangabandhur Janmadin, Shishur Ridoy Hok Rangin”.
Special programme will be chalked out on the premises of Bangabandhu’s mausoleum in Tungipara.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually join the programme from her official Ganabhaban residence at 10.30am.
State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira will join it as the special guest.
Different competitions for children and cultural function will be held there.
Fazilatun Nessa Indira on behalf of the prime minister will hand over awards among winners.
Discussion, drawing and essay competitions, cultural functions will be held at district and upazila levels and different educational institutions.
The day is a public holiday.
The ruling Awami League (AL) has drawn up elaborate programmes to celebrate the day.
The programmes include hoisting of the national and party flags atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office at 6:30am on 17 March, placing of wreaths at Bangabandhu’s portrait at 11.30 am.
A delegation of the party’s central working committee will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj and join a doa mahfil there at 10:00am.
AL presidium members lieutenant colonel (retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan, Shajahan Khan and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Labor and manpower affairs secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, central working committee members Anisur Rahman, Sahabuddin Faraji and Syed Abdul Awal Shamim will join the programmes at Tungipara.
The leaders of AL will join the programme of National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s Birth Centenary at the National Parade Square at 3.30pm.
Doa mahfil (special prayers) will be arranged at the mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Johr prayers.
Christian community members will arrange special prayers at Tejgaon Church at 8:00am and Mirpur Baptist Church (3/7-a Senpara Parbata, Mirpur-10) at 9:00am, Buddhist community members will hold prayers at International Buddhist Monastery at Merul Badda at 10am and Hindu community members will arrange prayers at Dhakeshwari National Temple at 11.30am.
Marking the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, Awami League will hold a discussion at the party’s central office at Bangabandhu Avenue at 11:00am on 21 March.
Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina will chair the discussion through a videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader urged the leaders and workers of the party, its associate and like-minded bodies to celebrate the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu and National Children’s Day across the country with adherence to maintaining the health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.