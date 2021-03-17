Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 101st birth anniversary today

The nation is celebrating the 101st birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2021 in a befitting manner on Wednesday, reports BSS.

On this day in 1920, Bangabandhu, the undisputed leader of the nation, the architect of independent Bangladesh and the greatest Bangalee of all times, was born in a Muslim family at Tungipara village of the then Gopalganj sub-division, now district.

He was the third among six offspring — two sons and four daughters — of his parents- Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Sheikh Sayera Khatun.

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages paying profound respects to the memories of Bangabandhu and greeting the children.