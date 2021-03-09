Bangabandhu towering figure of twentieth century: US diplomat

Acting assistant secretary of Bureau of South and Central Asian affairs of the US Department of State Dean Thompson has described Bangabandhu as a “towering figure of the twentieth century” who shaped the modern Bangladesh.

He said the historic speech of 7 March inspired the people of Bangladesh to fight for independence and continues to inspire the people of Bangladesh to develop their country even further.

The US diplomat made the remarks while addressing a webinar to commemorate the historic 7 March speech delivered by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Washington DC, with the support of the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department, organised the webinar on Sunday.

The event was participated by high government leadership, academia, diplomats, think tanks, media, and government officials from Bangladesh and the US. Due to public health restrictions, the discussion was held virtually over the “Zoom” platform.