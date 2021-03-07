Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech had intense power to motivate people in liberation war: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangabandhu’s historic 7 March speech was the source of immense power for people to motivate them in the struggle of independence of Bangladesh.

The heroic struggle of the Bangalees and the direction of this speech of the Father of the Nation in the armed liberation war was the keynote of the thunderous national unity at that time, she said in a message on the eve of the historic 7 March.

“This speech of Bangabandhu is an essential and undeniable chapter of our history and national life, the appeal of which is immortal,” she added.

She hoped that the speech will always inspire the exploited, deprived and freedom-loving people of the world.