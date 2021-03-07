Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech had intense power to motivate people in liberation war: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangabandhu’s historic 7 March speech was the source of immense power for people to motivate them in the struggle of independence of Bangladesh.
The heroic struggle of the Bangalees and the direction of this speech of the Father of the Nation in the armed liberation war was the keynote of the thunderous national unity at that time, she said in a message on the eve of the historic 7 March.
“This speech of Bangabandhu is an essential and undeniable chapter of our history and national life, the appeal of which is immortal,” she added.
She hoped that the speech will always inspire the exploited, deprived and freedom-loving people of the world.
Referring to the inclusion of the 7 March speech of Bangabandhu into a world famous book titled “We Shall Fight on the Beaches: The Speeches That Inspired History” by Jacob F Field, the prime minister said that the speech is one of the greatest political speeches in the world according to political analysts.
She described recognition of the speech by the UNESCO as a World Documentary Heritage in the Memory of the World Register as a great achievement for the Bangalee nation and the country.
“Time from 17 March 2020 to 26 March 2021, has been celebrated as Mujib Year. Now we are implementing the unfinished tasks of the Father of the Nation. Bangladesh is now a role model in socioeconomic development,” the prime minister said.
Recalling the historic 7 March, she said on that day in 1971, Bangabandhu in his historic speech at a mammoth rally in the then ‘Race Course Maidan’, now Suhrawardy Udyan, in the city directed the freedom-loving Bangalees for waging a decisive struggle against the Pakistani occupation force.
Sheikh Hasina said sensing an inevitable war, Bangabandhu also advised the nation to get prepared for the war of independence with whatever they have in their hands.