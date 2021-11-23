Bangavax finally gets approval for human trial

Bangladesh Medical Research Council (BMRC) has approved in principle Globe Biotech Limited's Covid-19 vaccine Bangavax for human trial, reports UNB.

"BMRC has given the approval in principle for administering Covid-19 vaccine of Bangavax and we'll submit an application to the Bangladesh Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA), seeking its permission for the clinical trial. The process will start once the final approval is given," said Mohamamd Mohiuddin, senior manager of BMRC's quality and regulatory department.

BMRC director Ruhul Amin signed the letter of approval issued on Tuesday.