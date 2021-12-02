Bangladesh 6th largest migrant sending country: IOM

The report focuses on developments in migration over the last two-year period, with an emphasis on providing analysis that takes into account historical and contemporary factors.

"We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history," said IOM's director general Antonio Vitorino.

"While billions of people have been effectively grounded by Covid-19, tens of millions of displacement events have forced many others from their homes."

The number of air passengers globally dropped 60 per cent in 2020 to 1.8 billion (down from 4.5 billion in 2019) while at the same time internal displacement due to disaster, conflict and violence rose to 40.5 million (up from 31.5 million in 2019).

The report, the eleventh in IOM's World Migration Report series, draws upon the latest data from around the world to explain key migration trends as well as issues that are emerging on the migration policy horizon.

"This report is unlike any other edition of the World Migration Report," said the IOM report editor Marie McAuliffe.