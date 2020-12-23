Bangladesh a rising star in South Asia: Turkish FM

The two foreign ministers met briefly at the same venue prior to the bilateral meeting.



Turkish foreign minister Cavusoglu arrived here on Tuesday night.



Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen received Mevlut Cavusoglu at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan was also present.



The Turkish foreign minister started the day visiting Bangabandhu Memorial Museum on Wednesday morning where he paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Cavusoglu had a meeting with prime minister Sheikh Hasina before his meeting with Momen.

Both the ministers will join the formal inauguration of the new Chancery Complex of the Turkish embassy in Baridhara on the same day in the afternoon.



The Turkish foreign minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka after that by a private jet.

The Bangladesh foreign minister visited Turkey in September this year and joined the formal inauguration of newly-built Bangladesh embassy in Ankara. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the programme as the chief guest.