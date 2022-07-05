Bangladesh and western countries differ over Rohingya issue

Diplomatic sources in Geneva told this correspondent that the resolution is scheduled to be adopted on Thursday. An official said that the OIC submitted the resolution after discussion with all concerned.

Regarding differences over prioritising repatriation or democracy, he said the countries of the West were placing more importance in democracy, but this was not mentioned in the resolution. He said that over the past few years, the western countries would second the resolutions regarding Rohingyas, but from last year they have not been doing so.

Last year Bangladesh did not give its approval to the resolution raised at the UN General Assembly in New York regarding Myanmar as the Rohingya issue hadn’t been duly included.