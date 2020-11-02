Bangladesh bears the brunt of 12,790 undocumented foreigners

There are 12,790 undocumented foreigners of 108 countries and the validity of their passports and visas has expired quite sometime back.

There are allegations that many of them are involved in organised crime while many have been working in different organisations and taking their earnings abroad through 'hundi', evading tax.

Special Branch of police keeps watch on the foreign nationals.

According to them, there are 12,790 undocumented foreign nationals in the country, till Thursday. The majority of them are from India. Others include Korean, Chinese and US citizens. They stayed illegally after coming on tourist and business visas, and some with on-arrival visas.

Six Egyptian citizens have been staying for the longest period, 17 years while some undocumented foreigners are staying for three years.