Bangladesh crosses 7000 virus cases in a day

Bangladesh has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 cases in a single day.
The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 637,364 as 7,087 more cases were reported, after testing 30,724 samples, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday.
The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.7 per cent
The health directorate said the number of total recovery stood at 552,482 until Sunday.
During that time 53 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,266, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.
The number of detections of novel coronavirus infected people has been rising steeply in Bangladesh for the last few days. On 1 April, the country reported over 6,000 cases (6,469) in 24 hours for the first time since the pandemic began. Some 6,830 new cases were reported on 2 April.
In the meantime, the government issued a circular imposing a week-long nationwide lockdown, effective from 6:00am on Monday (5 April) to 11:00pm on 11 April.
Everything will remain shut during the lockdown except for emergencies services, it said.
Bangladesh detected the first coronavirus patient on 8 March last year and recorded the first death on 18 March that year.