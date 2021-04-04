Bangladesh crosses 7000 virus cases in a day

Bangladesh has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 cases in a single day.

The number of detected novel coronavirus cases in Bangladesh, according to the government, on Sunday rose to 637,364 as 7,087 more cases were reported, after testing 30,724 samples, in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 23.7 per cent

The health directorate said the number of total recovery stood at 552,482 until Sunday.

During that time 53 more Covid-19 patients died, raising the total deaths in the country to 9,266, said a press release of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Sunday.