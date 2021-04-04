Dos and don’ts from Monday morning

The government has issued a circular imposing a week-long nationwide lockdown, effective from 6:00am on Monday (5 April) to 11:00pm on 11 April.

The Cabinet Division issued the circular on Sunday stating that except for emergencies services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.

It also said all kinds of communications including road, railway, waterway and domestic flights will remain suspended during this period. The ban, however, is not applicable to transportation involving in production and services providing facilities. Foreigners and passengers from abroad will also be out of the purview of the ban.