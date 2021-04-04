Dos and don’ts from Monday morning

The government has issued a circular imposing a week-long nationwide lockdown, effective from 6:00am on Monday (5 April) to 11:00pm on 11 April.
The Cabinet Division issued the circular on Sunday stating that except for emergencies services, everything will remain shut during the lockdown.
It also said all kinds of communications including road, railway, waterway and domestic flights will remain suspended during this period. The ban, however, is not applicable to transportation involving in production and services providing facilities. Foreigners and passengers from abroad will also be out of the purview of the ban.
Law enforcement agencies personnel and emergency service providers (gas, electricity, fire service, telephone and internet) will continue to work and vehicle carrying them will be allowed to ply.
All government, semi-government and autonomous offices, courts, private offices will only carry out urgent activities. They will arrange own transportation.
Industries, factories and construction will continue to work. They will arrange own transportation to carry their workers. Field hospital will have to be set up for the worker of the factories of BGMEA (Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association) and BKMEA (Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association).
No one will be allowed to go out from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am during the period of lockdown except for any essential needs including purchasing medicines and daily commodities and performing funeral.
Foods can be bought from shops and restaurants, but no one will be allowed to sit there for having foods. Shopping malls will remain closed, but online shopping will remain open. Kitchen markets will remain open from 8:00am to 4:00pm every day.
The circular said banks will continue to operate in limited scale.
The Armed Forces Division will operate field hospital in Dhaka in limited scale, it added.
Anyone defying the orders will face stern action, according to the circular.