Public transport to remain shut from Monday: Quader

Public health experts were suggesting the government to take tougher measures to curb the rising trend of Covid-19 in Bangladesh.

In this context, Obaidul Quader, also general secretary to ruling Awami League, suddenly said in a video message on Saturday that the coronavirus infection is rising steeply. That’s why the government has taken the decision to impose one-week lockdown across the country from Monday.

Earlier on Thursday, the national technical advisory committee on Covid-19 proposed the government to take several steps including shutting community ans social event centres and amusement parks.

On 29 March, the Prime Minister’s Office issued 18-point directives that said except organisations delivering emergency services, all government and private offices, establishments, factories have to be run with 50 per cent of manpower.

It also asked to restrict all types of social, political and religious gatherings, following health guidelines in all places of worship and run public transport with 50 per cent of passenger capacity.

On 3 April, state minister for public administration Farhad Hossain has said that the establishments and shops that are required to provide emergency services during the lockdown will remain open.