Establishments that will remain open during lockdown

State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain has said that the establishments that are required to provide emergency services during the lockdown will remain open.

The state minister said this in a video message sent to media from his Baily Road residence in the capital on Saturday.

Earlier in the morning, road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader said that countrywide lockdown will be enforced for one week from Monday.

Farhad Hossain said except the emergency services, industrial factories will also remain open. The workers will work at the factories maintaining health guidelines.