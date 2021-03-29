Bangladesh

Govt issues 18-point directives to contain spread of Covid-19

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The government has issued an 18-point directives to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In this regard the health ministry issued a gazette notification on Monday.

Earlier, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) made a proposal with a set of guidelines including closing down offices and factories in the wake of spike of coronavirus infection in the country.

A letter in this regard was sent to the health and family welfare ministry, DGHS additional director general Meerjady Sabrina confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

More to follow...

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh