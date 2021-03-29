Govt issues 18-point directives to contain spread of Covid-19

The government has issued an 18-point directives to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In this regard the health ministry issued a gazette notification on Monday.

Earlier, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) made a proposal with a set of guidelines including closing down offices and factories in the wake of spike of coronavirus infection in the country.

A letter in this regard was sent to the health and family welfare ministry, DGHS additional director general Meerjady Sabrina confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

More to follow...