Bangladesh disburses $500,000 to OIC over Rohingya genocide case

Bangladesh has disbursed US$ 500,000 to OIC as foreign ministers of the 57-nation grouping in their ongoing meeting initiated a fund raising campaign for its West African member Gambia’s legal battle against Myanmar over Rohingya genocide in International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We have already disbursed the fund to the OIC for supporting Gambia in its legal battle,” said Bangladesh’s permanent representative to Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Mohammad Javed Patwary, who simultaneously serves as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Patwary, who leads Dhaka at OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Niger, told BSS that the OIC general secretariat by now opened a dedicated account for Gambia’s battle at ICJ while the West African nation also signaled urgent need for the fund.