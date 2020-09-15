Bangladesh elected executive member of three UN bodies

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the executive board of the UNDP, UNFPA and UNOP for the term 2021-2023 beginning from 1 January next, reports BSS.

Bangladesh secured the highest votes, namely 53 out of 54 with one abstention.

The election was on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York where the 54-members of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to elect members to eight of the ECOSOC subsidiary bodies, a press release of Bangladesh permanent mission in the UN said Tuesday.