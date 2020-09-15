Bangladesh elected executive member of three UN bodies

Prothom Alo English Desk
UN logo
UN logoBSS
Advertisement

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the executive board of the UNDP, UNFPA and UNOP for the term 2021-2023 beginning from 1 January next, reports BSS.

Bangladesh secured the highest votes, namely 53 out of 54 with one abstention.

The election was on Monday at the United Nations headquarters in New York where the 54-members of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) voted to elect members to eight of the ECOSOC subsidiary bodies, a press release of Bangladesh permanent mission in the UN said Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The victory is the demonstration of trust and confidence that Bangladesh enjoys due to its strong legacy of working together with the UN entities and their executive boards towards socio-economic emancipation of Singles under visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, it said.

Bangladesh is also current member at executive boards of the UNICEF and UN Women while Bangladesh permanent representative to the UN ambassador Rabab Fatima is the current president of UNICEF executive board.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

Bangladesh reports one new dengue case

A nurse is seen treating a dengue infected patient at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 2 August 2019.

Payra power plant’s second unit expected to open in October

Payra power plant’s second unit expected to open in October

Obaidul Quader launches Joy Bangla telemedicine app

AL general secretary Obaidul Quader speaks at a programme at the Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh at Khamarbari, Dhaka

Sylhet’s rail link with Dhaka, Chattogram cut off

Sylhet’s rail link with Dhaka, Chattogram cut off