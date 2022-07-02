Bangladesh embassy in Netherlands launches photo book ‘The Water Story’

Bangladesh ambassador to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah and Dutch Water Envoy Henk Ovink launched a photo book titled ‘Bangladesh and The Netherlands The Water Story: Celebrating 50 Years of Cooperation’ containing award-winning photos from young Bangladeshi and Dutch photographers in Delft on 30 June.

The book is the outcome of 16-month collaboration between the leading Dutch water research institution, Deltares, and the Bangladesh embassy.