Bangladesh embassy in Netherlands launches photo book ‘The Water Story’

Bangladesh ambassador to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah (L) and Dutch Water Envoy Henk Ovink (R) pose in the photo book launching ceremony in Delft, the Netherlands on 30 June, 2022.Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh ambassador to the Netherlands Riaz Hamidullah and Dutch Water Envoy Henk Ovink launched a photo book titled ‘Bangladesh and The Netherlands The Water Story: Celebrating 50 Years of Cooperation’ containing award-winning photos from young Bangladeshi and Dutch photographers in Delft on 30 June.

The book is the outcome of 16-month collaboration between the leading Dutch water research institution, Deltares, and the Bangladesh embassy.

Last year, the open photo contest had 800,000 outreaches on social media out of which 10 Bangladeshi photographs were chosen by a jury.

The book, produced as part of 50 years of diplomatic ties, was jointly dedicated to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Henk Ovink, who is also Sherpa for 2023 UN Conference on Water, stressed on people-focused transformation on outlook to water in every delta; and assured of Dutch support to Bangladesh’s water sector in decades ahead.

The launching event drew key figures from the Dutch water sector, including IHE, Wageningen University and Royal Haskoning.

