Bangladesh foreign secy to visit India from 23-25 Feb

Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen will be visiting India from 23 to 25 February at an invitation of his Indian counterpart Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Shringla has extended the invitation to Momen during his two-day official visit to Bangladesh in December last year.

Foreign secretary Momen will arrive in Chennai, the southern part of India on 23 February from Dhaka where he will formally inaugurate Bangladesh's deputy high commission, a source familiar with the visit told BSS Wednesday.