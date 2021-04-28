Bangladesh GDP growth to be 5.5 to 6pc in the current fiscal: ADB

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday stated that Bangladesh’s GDP growth rate may fluctuate between 5.5 to 6 per cent in the current fiscal, which is quite enviable in the current circumstances, reports UNB.

The organisation also said the resurgence in Covid-19 cases and delays in availability in the supply of vaccines, both globally and domestically, could undermine the economic growth outlook. Under sustained global recovery and effective Covid -19 management Bangladesh’s GDP growth is expected to further strengthen up to 7.2 per cent in the 2022 fiscal.

Presenting the latest Asian Development Bank (ADB) report Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021, ADB senior economist Soon Chan Hong said ADB will provide a loan of $940 million to Bangladesh to procure Covid-19 vaccine which is under process.