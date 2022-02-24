Bangladesh hires GR firm to deepen Bangladesh-US relations

Bangladesh has hired a US based government relation (GR) firm for a year to further strengthen Dhaka-Washington DC ties, reports BSS.

"We have recently appointed Nelson Mullins to maintain government to government relations ... it's a GR (government relations) firm," state minister for foreign affairs Shahriar Alam told reporters at his office this afternoon.

He said that the government would pay the firm US 20,000 dollars monthly for its service.

"It's a public document and anybody can have access to it," he added.