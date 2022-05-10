Bangladesh hopes US to influence ASEAN

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has stressed that the US may influence the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members to persuade the Myanmar government to stop atrocities on its nationals and take the Rohingyas back to their land, reports news agency UNB.

The issue came up when United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Bureau for Population, Refugees, and Migration Scott Turner met Momen at the Foreign Service Academy on Monday.