Child deaths mount from Bangladesh measles outbreak

Bangladesh's deadliest measles outbreak in decades is stretching its health system, with children filling hospital wards and physicians struggling to contain a surge in infections that have killed more than 300 children.

The South Asian nation had made advancements in vaccinations to help stem the deadly virus -- but coverage gaps during and after the chaos of a 2024 uprising that overthrew the autocratic government left the youngest generation badly exposed.

"I was almost sure I was going to lose her today -- her condition was terrible in the morning," said Rina Begum, 45, cradling her three-year-old granddaughter Afia.

Begum, her eyes red from exhaustion and tears, said Afia had missed her second dose of the measles vaccine at age 18 months, and had spent the last two weeks in the measles ward in Dhaka.

Measles is highly contagious, spreading through coughs and sneezes, and has no specific treatment once caught.