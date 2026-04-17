Measles outbreak may persist for another month

Measles has spread to 61 districts across the country, according to data from the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), with 83 per cent of infected children being under the age of five.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) estimated that the measles outbreak may continue for another one to one and a half months. It said vaccination is already underway in high-transmission areas (hotspots). A nationwide vaccination campaign will begin in three days, on 20 April. In addition, infected children are being treated in isolation.

In this situation, public health experts believe that vaccination, isolation, and public awareness may help reduce the spread of measles.

The current measles situation was presented by the EPI at a workshop titled “Nationwide Measles–Rubella Vaccination Campaign 2026: Role of the Media,” held yesterday, Thursday at the National Institute of Mass Communication in the capital.