Bangladeshis among 12 migrants leave Albania for Italy as judges reject detentions

Twelve Bangladeshi and Egyptian men left Albania for Italy on Saturday after judges ruled against their detention in the non-EU nation under a controversial deal between Rome and Tirana.

Sixteen men from Bangladesh and Egypt arrived at the Albanian port of Shengjin on Wednesday, nearly a year after an agreement to house asylum seekers in Italian-run centres in Albania until their cases are handled remotely by Italian judges.

However four of 16 were identified as "vulnerable" and were immediately sent back to Italy.