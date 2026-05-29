Migrants in India try to flee to Bangladesh fearing crackdown

Hasina Bibi clutched her hungry four-year-old daughter as she waited at an India-Bangladesh border post, trying to leave as fears grow of an Indian crackdown on undocumented migrants.

She is among the hundreds of Bangladeshis who have gathered over two days at Hakimpur in India's West Bengal state, police said, hoping to cross back as authorities tighten enforcement under a new state government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party won power in West Bengal earlier this month promising to "detect, delete and deport" illegal migrants.