BSF, BGB to hold Director General level Border Coordination Conference

Meanwhile, the BGB delegation is headed by Maj. Gen. AKM Nazmul Hasan, Director General, Border Guard Bangladesh.

The conference is being held to discuss border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces. The last BSF-BGB Coordination Conference was held from 17 to 21 July at Bangladesh’s Dhaka, according to BSF tweet.

During the conference, discussions will be held on how to jointly reduce the various trans-border crimes and the timely sharing of information between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh.

In the conference, deliberations will be there on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs).