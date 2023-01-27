China pumps money in project jointly taken by Dhaka, New Delhi: Nikkei Asia

India and Bangladesh’s strong friendship ties are visible through the Bangladeshi port Mongla, where New Delhi had invested its resources but now China is also stepping forward for this project, competing with the former nation, Nikkei Asia reported.

Bangladesh’s second-largest port, Mongla, is one of the projects where India has transhipment facilities to carry goods to its landlocked northeastern states. In 2015, the governments of Bangladesh and India decided to upgrade Mongla under a line of credit from New Delhi.

After approving the project, Mongla Port Authority signed a deal with Egis India Consulting Engineers in late December.