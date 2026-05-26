Bangladesh boosts vigilance over suspected forced crossings from India

Bangladesh’s border guards have intensified patrols and launched public awareness campaigns along parts of the frontier with India because of concerns India has illegally forced people into Bangladesh, officials said.

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which governs the border states of Tripura, West Bengal and Assam, has said it would tackle undocumented migration as a priority.

Earlier this month, India's foreign ministry told reporters that India has asked Bangladesh to verify the nationality of more than 2,860 people suspected of being Bangladeshis and of living illegally in the country. India's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.