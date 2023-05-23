Bangladesh struggling to pay for fuel due to dollar shortage, letters show

Bangladesh is struggling to pay for imported fuel because of a dollar shortage, letters from the state petroleum firm show, with it warning of an “alarming decrease” in fuel reserves.

It owes more than $300 million to six overseas companies, some of which have either sent fewer cargoes than scheduled or threatened to halt supplies, according to one of the two letters from the Bangladesh Petroleum Corp (BPC) reviewed by Reuters.

The country is already grappling with power cuts that have hurt its exports-oriented garments industry. Separately, the body responsible for generating electricity and distribution also warned it had to delay payments due to the currency crunch.