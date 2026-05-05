Heavy rains damage key rice crop in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is heading for a rice shortfall of more than 200,000 metric tons after heavy pre-monsoon rains and upstream inflows damaged its main crop in the northeastern haor wetlands at the peak of harvest.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) reported widespread losses across haor districts including Sunamganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Habiganj, Sylhet, Moulvibazar and Brahmanbaria. Tens of thousands of hectares have been affected and the situation remains fluid.