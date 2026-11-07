Italian fashion brands Patrizia Pepe, Dixie under court supervision over Bangladesh labour exploitation

Italian fashion labels Patrizia Pepe and Dixie have been placed under court administration over the alleged exploitation of foreign workers in their supply chain in Tuscany, prosecutors and judicial sources said on Friday.

The measure targeted two companies that relied on unscrupulous subcontractors to lower production costs, Luca Tescaroli, chief prosecutor in the city of Prato, said in a statement, without naming them.

Judicial sources later confirmed the companies' identities.

A spokesperson for Patrizia Pepe had no immediate comment, while a spokesperson for Dixie did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters.