Thousands of children including from Bangladesh likely illegally adopted abroad: Switzerland

Following numerous poignant testimonies from people illegally adopted in Sri Lanka, a first report in 2020 showed the authorities failed to take appropriate measures “despite early and clear indications” of irregularities in adoption placements.

The government commissioned a second study that was carried out by Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) which looked at adoptions from 10 other countries: Bangladesh, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Guatemala, India, Lebanon, Peru, Romania and South Korea.

“There were also indications of illegal practices, child trafficking, falsified documents and missing declarations of origin in these countries of origin,” the government said in a statement.