Bangladesh polls: AL’s manifesto pledges ongoing friendly ties with India

Sheikh Hasina underlined that if her party secures victory, Bangladesh will persist in its development collaboration with all nations, highlighting the commitment to fostering positive diplomatic ties and cooperation.

Specifically mentioning Bangladesh-India ties, the manifesto states, “The long-standing problem of demarcation of land boundaries and exchange of enclaves with India has been resolved. This achievement has encouraged continued multilateral cooperation and friendly relations with India.”

Highlighting the foreign policy priorities of her party, Hasina’s manifesto also stated that “cooperation with neighbouring countries will continue in various areas, including cross-border communication, transit, energy partnership, and equitable water sharing”.

“Bangladesh is firmly determined to prevent the presence of militants, international terrorists, and separatist groups on its territory,” the manifesto said, adding, “The Awami League government will play an important role in forming the South Asia Task Force to combat terrorism and militancy to root it out from the entire region.”