About 76pc of Bangladesh-India border covered by fence: Indian home ministry

As per the input, 3,141 kilometres of the total 4,096.7 kilometres India-Bangladesh border is covered by fencing, informed Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai while responding to question in the Lower House.

Of the total 2,216.70 km, India-Bangladesh border share with West Bengal, 1,638 km is covered by fence followed by 210 km of 263 km in Assam, 326 km of 443 km in Meghalaya, 155 km of 318 km in Mizoram, and 812 km of 856 km in Tripura.

The Minister further informed the house that a total of 77,410 cattle were seized in 2019 with the arrest of 703 smugglers followed by 46,809 cattle seizures in 2020 with the arrest of 460 smugglers on the India-Bangladesh border.

“Indian government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to check illegal trade of cattle along Indi-Bangladesh border which inter-alia includes round the clock surveillance and patrolling on the borders and establishment of observation post; increase in the number of BSF personnel; construction of border fencing and floodlighting; use of watercraft or boats and floating Border Out Posts (BOP) for domination of riverine area; deployment of advance technological equipments like Hand Held Thermal Imager (HHTI), Night vision Device (NVD), Twin Telescope, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV); upgradation of intelligence setup and enhanced coordination with the state governments or concerned intelligence agencies,” said the Minister.