We've vastly improved our relationship with Bangladesh: Jaishankar

Jaishankar described India’s problem with China as an "intense challenge" and took a dig at Pakistan and said that the problem of cross-border terrorism from Islamabad is still continuing.

Jaishankar said, "Now, I spoke to you about the changes in governance. Let me also say that there have been obvious in this period, very profound changes in our national security. And a lot of that, of course, is centred around more intense challenges that we face on our northern border with China. I think most of you would be familiar with that." "We continue to have, of course, the problem of cross-border terrorism with Pakistan," he added.

Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector on 9 December. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.