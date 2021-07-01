Bangladesh army patrols streets in strict coronavirus restrictions

The Bangladesh army and police patrolled empty streets on Thursday as a strict week-long Covid-19 restrictions began, with people confined to their homes except for emergencies and to buy essentials.

The government has said the South Asian nation of 168 million people is seeing an "alarming and dangerous" rise in cases, blamed largely on the highly infectious Delta variant.

Hospitals are struggling, particularly in areas bordering India where the strain was first detected. Some rural towns have recorded infection rates of 70 per cent.