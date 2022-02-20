Bangladesh-India friendship dialogue concludes in Shimla

Over 100 delegates from India participated on the occasion of 50 years of Bangladesh-India relations.
Issues related to the economy, terrorism and Rohingya refugees were discussed.
The participants from all walks of life from both countries stressed on people-to-people connect, education, health and tourism.
The speakers of both countries shared their views on strengthening the relationship and resolving problems in both countries.
On this occasion, Rajya Sabha member Suresh Prabhu said that India and Bangladesh have good relations and discussions have been held to make them stronger.
He also said along with the completion of 50 years of India-Bangladesh friendship, the Shimla Agreement has also completed 50 years due to which, this programme has been organised in Shimla.
The government of India is serious about Rohingya refugees, Prabhu added.
Bangladesh state minister for foreign affairs, Mohammad Shahriar Alam, said that in order to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, positive dialogue has taken place at various stages in the friendship dialogue programme which has led to mutual cooperation and economic development between the two countries at the business level.
“The problem of Rohingya refugees is a threat to peace in the entire region and Bangladesh will fully cooperate with India to solve this problem,” Bangladesh foreign minister said.