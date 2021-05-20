Bangladesh, Nepal scramble to secure shots as India curbs exports

Bangladesh and Nepal are making frantic diplomatic efforts to secure Covid-19 vaccines to prop up their faltering inoculation drives as their stocks run out and supply prospects have become clouded by a prolonged Indian curb on vaccine exports.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that India was unlikely to resume major exports of Covid-19 vaccines until October at the earliest as it diverts shots for domestic use, a longer-than-expected delay set to worsen a shortage of supplies coming through the COVAX global vaccine sharing scheme, designed to help low-income countries.

Bangladesh said it urgently needed 1.6 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to provide second doses and it had approached several countries for help, including the United States and Canada.