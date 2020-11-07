Bangladesh opens first madrasa for transgender students

Bangladesh opened its first Islamic school for transgender Muslims on Friday with clerics calling it a first step towards integrating the discriminated minority into society.

The madrasa is one of a series of recent moves in Bangladesh to make life easier for the Muslim-majority nation’s up to 1.5 million transgender people.

The LGBT community faces widespread discrimination in the South Asian country, with a colonial-era law still in place that punishes gay sex by prison terms, though enforcement is rare.