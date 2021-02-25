Bangladesh unique example of containing Covid-19: WHO chief

World Health Organisation (WHO) director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has expressed satisfaction over the development of health infrastructure and services in Bangladesh, and also lauded its success in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh is a unique example of containing the virus, he said during a courtesy call by Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organisations in Geneva, Mustafizur Rahman to the WHO headquarters on Tuesday.

Rahman apprised the WHO chief of the initiatives taken by Bangladesh to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and explained in detail the coordinated efforts based on the "Whole-of-the-Government" approach under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to combat it.