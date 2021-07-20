Bangladesh woman gang-raped in India: Probe begins in Karnataka

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) of India has begun a probe in connection with a sensational gang-rape case involving a woman from Bangladesh, in Bengaluru. The NIA has lodged a separate FIR which involves human trafficking and illegal border crossing, reports Indian news agency IANS.

Earlier, east division police arrested 13 persons in connection with the incident and submitted an over 1,000-page charge-sheet in the case on 6 July.