Bangladeshi couple sentenced in the US for conspiring to support Islamic State

A US federal judge in Philadelphia has sentenced a Bangladeshi husband and wife to jail terms for plotting to provide support to the Daish, the Justice Department said, reports Indian news agency ANI quoting Russian news agency Sputnik.

United States attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Shahidul Gaffar, 40, and Nabila Khan, 35, both residents of Pennsylvania, were sentenced to 18 months and two years in prison, respectively, by US district court judge Joshua Wolson, the Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.