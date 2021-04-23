Brands urged to extend workers’ safety deal, eight years after Rana Plaza disaster

“It is vital that brands and retailers sourcing from Bangladesh ensure that the one major achievement that came out of this disaster is not lost,” said Ineke Zeldenrust, coordinator of the pressure group Clean Clothes Campaign.

“There are five weeks to go until the Accord agreement runs out, but the first Accord came about in only three. Brands can make it happen if they want to.”

The legally-binding Accord held thousands of inspections and banned unsafe factories from supplying its signatory buyers, helping make some 1,600 factories safer for two million workers, according to labour activists.

But Bangladeshi manufacturers are now backing the Ready-Made Garments Sustainability Council (RSC), which has taken over the work of the Accord. It includes trade unions, brands and factory owners.

“We have transitioned from the regime of foreigners coming and prescribing what Bangladeshis have to do to one which is more collaborative and national,” said Miran Ali, vice president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.