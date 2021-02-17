BSF detains Bangladesh cop ‘crossed border to negotiate with smugglers’

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday rescued a Bangladeshi policeman who had crossed the border to negotiate with smugglers at West Bengal’s Siliguri.

The police personnel have been identified as Umar Faruque and was rescued after being caught by the residence of Sipahipara village ahead of the fencing in the area of BSF Post Chanakya in SIliguri.

“The rescued individual is a constable in Panchgarh sadar police station of Bangladesh,” said BSF.

“Reportedly, three police personnel from Bangladesh violated the international border and entered Indian Territory near the Harivasa-Mominpara-Ghagra border area on Sunday with an intention to negotiate with smugglers for buying phensedyl,” it said.