Dozens of Rohingya missing after boat sinks near Bhasan Char

At least 27 Rohingya refugees were missing after their boat sank Saturday during an attempt to escape a Bangladeshi island camp criticised by human rights groups, officials said.

Nearly 20,000 Rohingya have been relocated to Bhashan Char island, which takes the full force of cyclones that roar across the Bay of Bengal each year.

Bangladesh eventually wants to rehouse 100,000 of its approximately one million Rohingya refugees to the island, moving them from cramped settlements on the mainland.