Adapt or die: Bangladesh joins the race to climate-proof cities

Lashed by torrential rains and scorched by brutal heatwaves, Dhaka’s workers - from rickshaw drivers to those working in clothes factories - are exposed more than most to the reality of the climate emergency.

Bangladesh’s capital, one of the world’s most congested and polluted mega-cities, is home to around 10 million people, including thousands who have fled floods and droughts in other parts of a country that is on the frontline of climate change.

Managing these huge numbers while also climate-proofing the riverside city is a huge challenge but it is an urgent one that city authorities are hoping to address with their first climate action plan, which was launched in May.

“Transforming Dhaka was critical towards making Bangladesh green and climate-resilient,” said Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury at the launch.