‘Strong indications’ Bangladesh security forces used ‘unnecessary’ force: UN

The United Nations said Friday there were strong indications that the Bangladeshi security forces used unnecessary force in tackling the student-led uprising that ousted premier Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, 76, fled to neighbouring India by helicopter last week as demonstrators flooded Dhaka’s streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted rule of 15 years.

More than 450 people were killed in the weeks of protests leading up to her ousting on 5 August.